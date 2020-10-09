Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.78

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and traded as high as $4.87. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 352,190 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 128,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

