Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 56.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.49%. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $44,912.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 657,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alphatec by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

