Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lifted by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 11.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.57.

GOOGL traded up $23.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,482.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,690. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The stock has a market cap of $992.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,530.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,413.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

