Alpha Token (A) Price Hits $0.0091

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $260,816.65 and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinLim, EtherFlyer and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038837 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00093670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.01525437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00157597 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,759 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, CoinLim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.