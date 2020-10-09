Alpha Coin (APC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 85.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $7,365.33 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 113.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000750 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

