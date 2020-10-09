Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

ACI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,662,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,078,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 18,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,838. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

