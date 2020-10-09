Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Sidoti

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its target price increased by analysts at Sidoti from $136.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALG. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Alamo Group stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,835. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.60. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $445,219.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,287.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,899 shares of company stock worth $1,074,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

