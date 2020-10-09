Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Airgain alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIRG. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Airgain stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 million, a P/E ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Airgain has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,221.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Airgain by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 85.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.