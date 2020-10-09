Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

AGRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $302,972.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 30,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.21. 13,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,748. The company has a market capitalization of $275.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.42. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

