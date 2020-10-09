AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.63. AGF Management shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 1,044 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGFMF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities upgraded AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

