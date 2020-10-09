AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

AVAV has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.36. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. AeroVironment had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in AeroVironment by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.