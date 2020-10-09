AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Monday, August 17th. ING Group downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

AEG opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.75. AEGON has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.0712 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in AEGON in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AEGON by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,207 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of AEGON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AEGON by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of AEGON by 317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

