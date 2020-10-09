Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Research Coverage Started at CSFB

CSFB assumed coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Adyen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

ADYEY stock opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.