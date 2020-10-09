AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Shares Up 1.7%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78. Approximately 14,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 11,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

