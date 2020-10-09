AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $24.85.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

