Advanced Internet Blocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.63 Million (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $123.63 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00430132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002899 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

Advanced Internet Blocks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. Advanced Internet Blocks’ official website is aib.iobond.com

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

