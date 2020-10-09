Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3,957.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,522,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $619,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,686 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 101.6% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 688,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 346,870 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 57.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 369,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after buying an additional 134,921 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 115.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 193,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.