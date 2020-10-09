Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.91.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP stock opened at $157.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $171.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 833,349 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,431,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after buying an additional 276,805 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after buying an additional 425,514 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,460,000 after buying an additional 198,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,346,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.