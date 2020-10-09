Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,406.93

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,406.93 and traded as high as $2,678.00. Admiral Group shares last traded at $2,657.00, with a volume of 499,379 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,676.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,409.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 91.20 ($1.19) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $77.00. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.15%.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,697 ($35.24), for a total transaction of £1,159.71 ($1,515.37). Also, insider David Stevens sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,670 ($34.89), for a total value of £6,007,500 ($7,849,862.80). Insiders have sold a total of 241,692 shares of company stock worth $644,386,457 in the last 90 days.

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

