Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Adient from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.98. 8,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,336. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.29. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adient will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

