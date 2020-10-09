Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $67.46 and a 12-month high of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.