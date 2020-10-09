Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) rose 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 139,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 386,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $137.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.34.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

