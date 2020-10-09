Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $42.50 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACCD. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

Shares of ACCD opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

