Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Shares Up 5.6%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 8,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 10,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Ability Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

