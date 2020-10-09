Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust (LON:ABD) Sets New 52-Week High at $280.00

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC (LON:ABD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.66), with a volume of 33423 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.50 ($3.61).

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $291.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 240.18.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ABD)

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

