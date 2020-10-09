ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.72

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.72 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 15817 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in ABB by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

