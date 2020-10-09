A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Earns Sell Rating from Berenberg Bank

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.14.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.