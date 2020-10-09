$55.53 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $55.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Clarus reported sales of $60.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $199.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $230.13 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $248.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Clarus had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,395,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,743,000 after purchasing an additional 29,514 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 13.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,244,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after buying an additional 274,139 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in Clarus by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,138,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clarus by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28. Clarus has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $456.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.