$36.92 Million in Sales Expected for Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) will report sales of $36.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year sales of $144.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.56 million to $146.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $189.80 million, with estimates ranging from $182.35 million to $197.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $646,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $1,352,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter valued at $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KLR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,112. Kaleyra has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

