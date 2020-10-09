$236.28 Million in Sales Expected for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) will report sales of $236.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RLI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $236.45 million and the lowest is $236.10 million. RLI reported sales of $228.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year sales of $934.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.00 million to $935.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $992.03 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $891,667. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in RLI by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RLI by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 37.35%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

