$138.48 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce $138.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. MongoDB posted sales of $109.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $552.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $704.83 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $752.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total value of $5,015,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,054 shares of company stock worth $75,563,994. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,936,000 after buying an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,847,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.89. 21,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.17. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $259.63.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.