$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. The Wendy’s posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $7.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $102.55. 32,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,517. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

About The Wendy’s

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.