$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.56 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 67.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 28,316,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,091,000 after buying an additional 11,428,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 107.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,295,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,137,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,271 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $37,596,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,625,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,412 shares in the last quarter.

NLSN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. 94,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.24. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

