$1.10 EPS Expected for MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.05. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $314.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,685 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,554. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,387 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $1,438,519.71. Insiders sold a total of 66,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,775 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $144.40. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

