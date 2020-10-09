$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $970,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $980,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $6.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 million to $8.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.49 million to $19.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CUE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,869. The company has a market cap of $472.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $31.69.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $116,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,525.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $265,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 446.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

