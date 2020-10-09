0xBitcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $614,746.39 and approximately $1.73 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.34 or 0.04942859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00055720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032080 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

