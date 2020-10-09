$0.80 EPS Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.87. Banner posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANR. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Banner from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Banner by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Banner by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,226,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 975,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 6,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after acquiring an additional 587,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

