$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aecom (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aecom (NYSE:ACM) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aecom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Aecom posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aecom will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aecom.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Aecom’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

Aecom stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.24. 18,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,530. Aecom has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Chuan-Sheng Chiao sold 21,594 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $832,880.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,913.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Aecom by 2,034.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

