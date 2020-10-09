$0.42 EPS Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.49. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Truist upped their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of NLSN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,226. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 6.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

