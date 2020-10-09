$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.33. Fidus Investment reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

FDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,848. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $256.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.73. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the first quarter valued at about $948,000. 26.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

