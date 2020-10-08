Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zscaler from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total value of $637,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,778 shares of company stock worth $34,923,714. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,051,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,123,000 after acquiring an additional 509,318 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 93,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.