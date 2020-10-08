Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zoetis by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,830 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zoetis by 115.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,982,000 after acquiring an additional 708,821 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Gabelli lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.20. 68,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,473. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $166.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Rhodes sold 1,087 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $173,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

