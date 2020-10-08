ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $49,720.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00252361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00037520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00086860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.01522648 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00156769 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Token Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,163 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.