ZEON Network (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0009

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. ZEON Network has a total market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00253672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00037303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00086392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.01520563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00155755 BTC.

ZEON Network Token Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

