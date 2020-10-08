Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster the company’s long-term revenues. Ford’s big push toward the development of electric and autonomous vehicles will drive profitability. The firm’s alliance with Volkswagen is likely to accelerate execution of EV strategy and boost Argo AI prospects. Focus on cost-cut efforts are expected to enable the firm to navigate through the coronavirus-induced financial crisis. Auto market recovery in China—which happens to be Ford’s second-largest market— also bode well. However, the elevated leverage of the company restricts its financial flexibility. Depressed demand of vehicles amid the coronavirus uncertainty is likely to hurt Ford’s earnings in the near future. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura reissued a sell rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.85.

NYSE:F opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4,281.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $12,537,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

