Zacks Investment Research Downgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to Hold

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $9.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

