Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 42,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,096,191.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,896. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SVMK by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 491.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

