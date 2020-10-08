Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 85,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 46.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 310,911 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $6.65. 14,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,081. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $290.61 million, a PE ratio of -642.00 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.