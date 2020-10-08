Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post $356.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $362.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $350.86 million. NuStar Energy reported sales of $378.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NS. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,697. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.47. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $29.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 894,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

