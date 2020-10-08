Zacks: Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.49. CONMED posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.12 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $84.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,450. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $116.81.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

